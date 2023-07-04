Gunmen kill volunteer guard, abduct two in Benue

Gunmen believed to be bandits have shot an officer of Benue State Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) dead and abducted two people in Ugba rural town of…

Gunmen believed to be bandits have shot an officer of Benue State Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) dead and abducted two people in Ugba rural town of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Residents told our correspondent in Makurdi that the incident happened around 3pm on Monday.

The witnesses said that the two people kidnapped by the gunmen include the Principal of Ugondo College in Ugba, Abraham Yangeve popularly known as Spaco and the wife of a proprietor of Gifted Nursery and Primary School in Ugba.

They said the robbery gang drove in a car to the town, carted away two other cars and an undisclosed amount of money as well as telephone handsets from customers at Dex Joint situated close to Izupet filling station where they also robbed their victims.

It was gathered that the volunteer guard was shot at a checkpoint where he and his colleagues mounted a roadblock to prevent the robbers from escaping.

Witnesses said that the wounded personnel was however rushed to General Hospital, Ugba.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BCVG, Ahokegh Collins Terkimbi, told our correspondent on telephone that the personnel shot by the gunmen died.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Benue Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive any report of the incident.

