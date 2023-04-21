Bagudu: Kebbi Gov-elect will perform better than me

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has enjoined people of kebbi State to support the administration of the Governor- elect, Dr. Nasiru…

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has enjoined people of kebbi State to support the administration of the Governor- elect, Dr. Nasiru Idris, saying based on his pedigree and experience he would do better than his own government.

Bagudu while delivering his Sallah message at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, after the Eid prayer, said the people of the state are lucky to elect the APC candidate as their next governor because he would keep all his campaign promises and would do better than what other administrations had done in Kebbi.

He thanked people of the state for the support they gave the APC which he said led to the emergence of Dr Idris.

“I assure that he will not disappoint you, Dr. Nasiru Idris will keep his campaign pledges. His tenure will transform the state better than my administration did, Bagudu said.

He congratulated Muslim faithful while enjoining them to always nurture and maintain the peaceful coexistence that exist in the state.