Kebbi gov’ship poll: I have been vindicated – REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kebbi State, Barrister Mahmud Bello, said he has been vindicated for declaring the Kebbi State governorship election of March 18, inconclusive.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday after presenting the certificate of return to the governor-elect, his deputy, and 10 House of Assembly members at the INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the REC said declaring the Kebbi poll inconclusive was the best option considering what happened in Adamawa, during the supplementary poll.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State had announced the candidate of the APC, Aisha Binani winner of the governorship poll mid-way into the collation of results of the supplementary poll, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voided the declaration and declared Fintiri as the winner at the end of the exercise.

The Kebbi REC said, “I’m happy those who criticised me now see that I did the right thing. Those criticising me for taking that decision were now calling to say I did the right thing when they saw what happened in Adamawa State.”

He added that his critics have realised that he followed due process in declaring the governorship election inconclusive.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr. Nasiru Idris has promised to complete all uncompleted projects awarded by the outgoing governor, Atiku Bagudu after his swearing-in on May 29.

Idris made the pledge after receiving a certificate of return with his deputy, Abubakar Tafida, at the INEC headquarters yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The governor-elect said he was ready to turn the economy of the state around and ensure that farmers in the troubled southern part of the state returned to their farms when he is sworn-in.

He said the people of the state deserve to live a good life because they are hardworking and committed to the progress of the state.

“Today (yesterday) is a great day for me because Kebbi is making history. I want to thank the people of the state for believing in me and our party, APC. I promise that the mandate given to me would not be in vain and I will fulfill all promises made,” he said.