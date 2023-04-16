7 things to know about teacher who won Kebbi guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris, winner of Kebbi State Governorship Election.
The returning officer for the governorship election in the state, Professor Sa’idu Yusuf, said the APC candidate won the election by polling 409,225 votes against his rival, Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) who polled 360940 in the election.
INEC National Commissioner stripped in Adamawa
Adamawa: Resume collation immediately, Atiku tells INEC
While declaring the APC candidate winner, the returning officer said, “I, Sa’idu Yusuf, returning officer of Kebbi State Governorship Election hereby declared Nasiru Idris of the APC winner of the governorship election having polled a total of 409,225 votes and having satisfying the requirements of the law.”
Recall that the governorship election first held on March 18, but was declared inconclusive by INEC over cases of violence and over-voting.
Daily Trust highlights seven things to know about the newly elected governor.
- Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) was born in Kebbi State, Nigeria.
- He is a renowned educationist and trade unionist
- He holds a Ph.D. in Education and has authored several academic papers on education and related fields.
- Idris started his career as a teacher and rose through the ranks to become the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), a position he currently holds.
- He has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
- His emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC in Kebbi was widely applauded by many Nigerians who see him as a competent and experienced leader who can drive development in the state.
- Idris is a family man, who is married with children.