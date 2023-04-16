7 things to know about teacher who won Kebbi guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate, Dr Nasiru Idris, winner of Kebbi State Governorship Election.…

The returning officer for the governorship election in the state, Professor Sa’idu Yusuf, said the APC candidate won the election by polling 409,225 votes against his rival, Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) who polled 360940 in the election.

While declaring the APC candidate winner, the returning officer said, “I, Sa’idu Yusuf, returning officer of Kebbi State Governorship Election hereby declared Nasiru Idris of the APC winner of the governorship election having polled a total of 409,225 votes and having satisfying the requirements of the law.”

Recall that the governorship election first held on March 18, but was declared inconclusive by INEC over cases of violence and over-voting.

