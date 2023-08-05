Attack in Ekiti: Victims petition CP, seek arrest, prosecution of thugs

Some victims of the alleged political attacks from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, have petitioned…

Some victims of the alleged political attacks from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, have petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundare Dare, seeking the arrest and prosecution of some thugs and others in connection with their attack.

The attacks led to the destruction of properties at Efon-Alaaye and injury on party supporters by the assailants.

A copy of the petition made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, urged the police to arrest and prosecute 12 persons alleged to have carried out the attack.

Some of the allegations levelled against them included: attempted murder, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, armed robbery and malicious destruction of goods and properties.

The attack on July 31 was not unconnected with an attempt by a group alleged to be loyal to a former Deputy Speaker and the commissioner-designate in Ekiti State, Hon. Oladapo Karounwi, to silence other aspirants in order to impose their preferred candidates ahead of local government elections coming up in December this year in the state.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered, however, that one of the political thugs in the act popularly called “Owolesu”, is currently remanded at the Correctional Service Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...