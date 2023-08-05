Retirement savings account holders, pension fund administrators tasked on synergy

The Head and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Centre for Financial Economics (CFE), of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS)…

The Head and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Centre for Financial Economics (CFE), of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State, Dr Nathaniel Uramai, has called for synergy among stakeholders in the pension fund administration.

Uramai said this was to ensure effective and efficient pension funds administration for retirement savings account holders and administrators, and all stakeholders in the value chain.

The COO, who spoke yesterday at the end of the 2023 Strategic Pension Fund Administration Course, said the calibre of representations and the participants at the course is an assured pointer to the uplifting of the pension system in the country.

He said the actors brought together for the course are among those who should synergize for the progress of the system, including Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders across the country, the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and the Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs).

The Director General of NIPSS who was represented by the Secretary/Director of Administration, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya, drew the attention of the participants to other courses organised by the institute, urging them to be steadfast in attending training programmes as learning is a continuous process for those who want to remain relevant in the society.

