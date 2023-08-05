NEPC kickstarts compilation of export potentials in 774 LGAs

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says as part of plans to attract foreign direct investments into the country, it is currently compiling export…

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says as part of plans to attract foreign direct investments into the country, it is currently compiling export potentials in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, at the Export4Survival campaign hiking tour, said the programme is tagged ‘Export 774’ and targeted at identifying exportable products in the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

Speaking on the ‘Export 774’, the NEPC boss said the programme was inspired by the rising non-oil export valued at $4.8 billion, which is the highest ever achieved by the country.

Speaking further, Yakusak said the NEPC is also training exporters on adding value to their products and ensuring proper packaging that would guarantee acceptability in the world market and reduce incidents of export rejects.

