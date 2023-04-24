At the moment, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ my favourite song – Vin Diesel

Hollywood action movie star, Mark Sinclair popularly known as Vin Diesel, has revealed that his favourite song at the moment is Calm Down by Nigerian…

Hollywood action movie star, Mark Sinclair popularly known as Vin Diesel, has revealed that his favourite song at the moment is Calm Down by Nigerian singer, Rema.

He said the song became one of his favourites courtesy of his 8-year-old daughter, Pauline, who influenced him into liking the song. According to the Fast and Furious star, his daughter runs around the house saying, ‘Calm down, calm down, calm down!’”

Last week, the remix of Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ featuring American superstar, Selena Gomez peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest-peaking Nigerian song in the history of the chart.

Also, ‘Calm Down’ has also gone Platinum in the US. These awards, given by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), represent huge record sales—500,000 units for gold, 1 million for platinum, 2 million or more for multiplatinum, and 10 million for diamond.

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor and film producer. One of the world’s highest-grossing actors, he is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.