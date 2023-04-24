An ex-lover of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been arrested by police personnel in Liberia. The former lover of the actress, Geroge Wade, had been…

An ex-lover of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been arrested by police personnel in Liberia.

The former lover of the actress, Geroge Wade, had been accused by the actress of physical abuse and blackmail when their relationship ended.

In some videos that made rounds on the internet Wade was seen boasting to release the actress’ nude pictures and video among other blackmailing comments.

Also, in some groups, it was claimed that the estranged lover released some of Njamah’s private pictures. Revealing the arrest of Wade, the thespian via her her Instagram stories on Monday shared a video of Wade being led in handcuffs by security authorities.

Taking to the caption section she said, “Our God is not asleep. @empressnjamah’s blackmailer finally caught in Liberia.”

Reacting to the arrest, her colleague and friend Tonto Dikeh via her verified Instagram account also shared the video with the caption, “Congratulations my sister @empressnjamah. Finally, this disgusting hoodlum has been caught.

A real-life psychopathic narcissist. You can’t hurt God’s grace and think you wouldn’t be disgraced. Ladies learn.”