HIGHLIGHT: Gov Adeleke, Sir Shina Peters, others grace Davido’s Timeless Concert

Lagos revellers had a blast last night as they attended Davido’s Timeless Concert. As usual, the singer pulled a mammoth crowd for the concert and…

Lagos revellers had a blast last night as they attended Davido’s Timeless Concert. As usual, the singer pulled a mammoth crowd for the concert and he did not disappoint the attendees as he dished some of his hit songs to the excitement of his fans.

Here are some highlights of the show which held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos:

Stage built from scratch under Davido’s supervision:

For the concert which the singer anticipated a crowd of about 50,000 people, the stage was built from the ground up and the FIA singer was always available at the venue to supervise the project. Several video clips made way to the Nigerian digital space showing the artiste giving instruction while the project was ongoing.

Davido promises unforgettable experience at Timeless Concert

Timeless review: Nigerian star Davido’s new album is mostly form over substance

Timeliness, good sound system:

In the past, concert goers have always complained about the late arrival of the headliner artistes, but with the Timeless Concert, Davido was punctual to the delight of those who got to the venue early. Moreso, unlike some previous concert, which had been hosted in Lagos in the past where the sound system frustrated performing artistes, Timeless Concert had no such problem, hence, made the event more fun and livelier.

Tight security was in place:

Before his press conference last Wednesday, the singer paid a visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who assured the singer of adequate security. True to the CP’s words, there was adequate security on the ground during the event to safeguard the lives and properties of attendees. So far, no fight or reports of harassment or any other form of criminality has been mentioned despite the huge crowd.

Stage invader almost got punched by Davido:

While Davido was performing, a stage invader found his way on the stage and launched aggressively towards OBO. However, the singer stood his ground holding a tight fist. But for the swift intervention of the security personnel, the stage intruder may have gone home with a black eye. The young man who was visibly pointing at Davido while being bundled off the stage was later tossed back into the crowd.

Ademola Adeleke, Dele Momodu, Sir Shina Peters grace event:

One noticeable feature about the Adeleke family is that they never fail to support each other when the need arises. On Sunday morning, a video circulated on the Nigerian internet space showing Davido’s uncle, who is also the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, heading to Lagos to attend the concert. Sure enough, Ademola Adeleke, fondly known as the ‘Dancing Governor’, was present at the occasion and he grooved to some of the songs of his nephew. Also, Nigerian journalist/publisher, businessman, and motivational speaker, and a close friend of the Adeleke family, Dele Momodu, graced the event, as well as legendary afro-juju singer, Sir Shina Peters. Also in attendance was Davido’s cousin and singer, B-Red.

All featured artistes on the album present:

A major highlight of the event is the fact that Davido flew into Lagos virtually all the artistes that were featured on the album. One of the shocks during the event was when Asake surprised Davido on stage and they performed together. Asake, one of the fast-rising stars in the Nigerian music scene, caused a frenzy among the audience with his presence.

Food was surplus:

The concert, while catering for the ears of its audience with good music, also did not ignore their bellies as there was food in surplus. According to a tweet by popular Lagos OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, she said, “First concert I’ve been to where the food (on the tables) is nice. Hot jollof & chicken, Spaghetti, small chops, suya etc #TimelessConcert Those ‘event halls’ should take note.” (sic)

Kie Kie, Mr Macaroni, Softmadeit, thrill fans with electrifying dance steps:

Content creators, Kie Kie, Mr Macaroni, and dancer, Softmadeit, were on the ground as well to thrill the crowd with electrifying dance moves, which made the audience ecstatic.

Timeless is the fourth studio album by Nigerian singer Davido. It was released on March 31, 2023, through Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Primarily an amapiano record, the album explores other musical styles such as afrobeats, dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife, and afropop. Timeless comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, and The Cavemen, among others. Its production was handled by Magicsticks, Rage, Darmie, Blaisebeatz, 1da Banton, Caltonic SA, and Young Alpha, among others.

The album was supported by the singles “Champion Sound” and “Unavailable”. Timeless received generally positive reviews from music critics, who praised its production and considered it to be one of Davido’s most accomplished albums yet.