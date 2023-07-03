Adamawa vows to address water scarcity

The Adamawa State Government has pledged to address the lingering water scarcity in Yola, the state capital. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji…

The Adamawa State Government has pledged to address the lingering water scarcity in Yola, the state capital.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Auwal Tukur, disclosed this on Saturday in Yola at a civic reception in honour of the immediate past Minister of the FCT, Malam Mohammed Bello, and the Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House, Yola, Dr Edga Amos.

Tukur noted that water was fundamental and essential for life, adding that the state government had adopted proactive measures to enhance its supply in Yola metropolis.

He congratulated the minister for serving the state and the country diligently.

In their remarks, Bello thanked the Yola community for their support and prayers that enabled him to discharge his duties successfully. (NAN)

