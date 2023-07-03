Oba of Benin wades into Arewa, Muslim communities conflict in Edo

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has charged Nigerians on peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribal and religious differences for the progress of the country....

The monarch gave the charge when Muslims Community led by the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele paid him Eid-El-Kabir homage in his Palace in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare, who reacted to the conflict among some Muslims and Arewa communities in Benin Kingdom, advised adherents of their obligations to God and live in peace in order to attain prominence in life.

The monarch also decried the moral decadence in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome the problems in the country.

“Only God can change everything. Back in the days, stealing wasn’t as rampant as this in our society. Things have changed with the concept of 419, scamming and other vices.

“What is the difference between Arewa and Muslim community? What are the reasons for this segregation?” he questioned.

Earlier, Sheik Enabulele said corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s wealth were responsible for the economic hardship.

