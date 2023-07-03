Bago tasks emirs to safeguard cultural heritage

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has charged the emirs in the state to always stand firm in safeguarding the cultures of their domains....

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has charged the emirs in the state to always stand firm in safeguarding the cultures of their domains.

He gave the charge when he declared this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Durbar of the Nupe Kingdom popularly known as Bariki at the Wadata Palace, Bida to culminate the end of Sallah celebration.

Bago said promoting the cultural heritage would help to project the state positively in the eyes of the world, saying that his administration would pay high premium to tourism and culture as one of the sources of revenue generation.

“In our development agenda, we made tourism a very cardinal point, and our being here today is to reassure Nigerlites that our culture will reign supreme in the world. We will encourage tourism and other cultural activities,” he assured.

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar explained that Bariki was part of the activities of Sallah that allowed communities in Nupe Kingdom to display their rich cultural heritage.

He disclosed that Bida was one of the 46 cultural cities in the world, explaining that the rich cultural heritage of the city had accorded its people the opportunity to travel to South Korea and South Africa to showcase the cultural heritage of the land.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...