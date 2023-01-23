Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect nabbed

Vigilantes in Zuba town in the FCT have arrested a suspect, Bello Yellow, linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. The suspect was arrested in the…

Vigilantes in Zuba town in the FCT have arrested a suspect, Bello Yellow, linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Sunday when he alighted from a car around Dan-Kogi Motor Park.

A vigilante said the suspect was sighted by members of the Miyetti Allah Vigilantes.

He said, “They called the attention of our members attached to the motor park for assistance. He was apprehended and taken to our office where he was searched and detained before being handed over to the police around 4am.’’

The source stated that in the course of the investigation, N103,000 cash was found in his possession, as well as three sticks of cigarette and a lighter.

The vigilante source stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Zuba personally came to their office with his men to pick the suspect.

He noted that, “Though the Fulani vigilantes gave the suspect’s name as Bello Yellow, he calls himself Bature Shabe, and that he came from Ilorin in Kwara State and was on his way to Shenagu Forest near Zuba where his elder brother, Alhaji Shabe, resides.