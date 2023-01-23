✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

Yobe water project targets 27m litres daily – Commissioner

The Yobe State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alkali Jajere, has said that 27 million litres of water would be produced and distributed daily under phase…

Yobe State map

The Yobe State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alkali Jajere, has said that 27 million litres of water would be produced and distributed daily under phase one of the Damaturu Water Project.

Jajere, who noted that the federal government-funded project was expected to be completed in April, explained that the project involved the construction of three work stations with a joint capacity to produce 27 million litres daily.

Jajere said that the three stations located at Sunsumma, Nayinawa and Mallamatari areas had been completed. (NAN)

More Stories