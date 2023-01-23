Alleged defamation: MKO Abiola’s widow slams N100bn suit against police, others

Professor Zainab-Duke Abiola, widow of late MKO Abiola, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and Inspector…

Professor Zainab-Duke Abiola, widow of late MKO Abiola, has dragged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and Inspector Teju Moses to court for defamation.

Mrs Abiola, through her counsel, Tawo Tawo (SAN), in her statement of claim, averred that she was framed on September 20, 2022, by the defendants for allegedly assaulting Insp Moses.

Abiola was arrested for allegedly assaulting Moses, her former orderly, for refusing to carry out menial and domestic chores at her house.

Abiola, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2370/2022, claimed that her personality and image had been irredeemably battered by the defamation and assassination of her character which had diminished her status.

The plaintiff averred that the alleged defamation caused her so much damage, trauma, ill health and reduced her standing and recognition in the global society bearing in mind the fact that she had attained international reputation.

She claimed, “Contrary to the defamatory statement in the print and electronic media as well as online media, I never assaulted my former orderly nor did I instruct anyone else to do so.

“Such an incident never took place in my house as there are CCTV all over the street surroundings to debunk the claim.

“Contrary to the allegations, I have never asked the former orderly to carry out any domestic chores as sophisticated robot machines like Alexa are installed in the palace.

“I was never a suspect but a victim of a frame up by the defendants.”

She added that the acts of the defendants were libelous, scandalous, slanderous and defamatory by calling her unprintable names both in the conventional and social media.

The plaintiff noted that she was, adding that she was pleading and relying on all relevant materials and documents pertaining to the suit.

Prof Abiola, who is the chief legal consultant of the police, in her writ of summons, prayed the court for a declaration that the act of the police against her caused her nightmares as she was in constant fear for her life.

She, therefore, prayed the court to order the defendants to pay her the sum of N100 billion as damages.

She also asked the court for an order directing the defendants to tender an unreserved public apology in all print and electronic media: “An order of court directing the defendants to issue a press statement retracting the assertions they made earlier.

The case has, however, not been assigned to a judge.

Recall that Mrs Abiola was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting a policewoman, Insp Teju Moses, in September, 2022, and charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide in a Wuse magistrates’ court before being granted bail on October 5, 2022. (NAN)