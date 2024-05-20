Abbas to Ganduje: Raise c’ttees to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Seeks return tickets for performing lawmakers in 2027

From Mohammed I.Yaba (Kaduna) Itodo Daniel Sule & Damilola F. Matthew (Abuja)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to constitute reconciliation committees that would unite aggrieved members of the party nationwide.

The speaker gave the advice during APC stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna yesterday.

Recall that successive national chairmen of the APC, including Ganduje, have constituted reconciliation committees following various crises in the party, but some state chapters are still enmeshed in crises.

Abbas noted that some members of the APC were aggrieved and there was the need to reconcile and make peace with them to ensure the party operates as one big family.

He said, “I want to call on the national chairman and our party executives to ensure peaceful coexistence among all party members. As previous speakers have said, we are bedeviled with many issues in different states, in every local government.

“It is time to draw a line. Elections are over; this is time for governance. We should forget what has happened; let’s forgive one another; let’s embrace one another.

“I want to suggest to the national chairman, and by extension the national vice chairman, to, as a matter of urgency, constitute reconciliation committees for the zone and for every state to constitute the same reconciliation committees so that we can make peace and bring those that we may have offended back to the party.”

Speaker Abbas also urged Ganduje to use his position in addressing the high turnover rate of members of the National Assembly, saying APC members that perform well should be given the opportunity to return in 2027.

Speaking at the occasion, Ganduje said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to deliver and charged governors who are members of the APC to renovate party offices in their states.

12 exco members condemn Jaji’s suspension

However, twelve executive members of the APC in Zamfara State have condemned the recent suspension of the House of Representatives member, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, from the party by the state executive committee.

The members led by the assistant secretary of the party, Mansur Khalifa Kaura, called on the national chairman, Ganduje, to intervene in the current APC crisis in Zamfara State.

Speaking at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting organised by the members of the state executive committee, Khalifa Kaura described the current situation of the party in the state as worrisome.