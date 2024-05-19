✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Queens, Angels, Amazons seek first victories as NWFL Super 6 enters day 2

Pre-competition favourites, Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Nasarawa Amazons are eying their first victories as Matchday 2 fixtures in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football league (NWFL) Super 6 will be held today in Yenagoa.

After Matchday Edo Queens emerged as the best side after they recorded the only win of the day.

Edo Queens walloped Confluence Queens of Kogi State 5-1 on Saturday to begin their campaign on a promising note.

The other matches ended in draws as hosts Bayelsa Queens played 1-1 with arch rivals, Rivers Angels, while Nasarawa United were forced to a goalless draw by Heartland Queens.

However, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Heartland Queens and Confluence Queens will aim to return their campaign on track with victories in their Matchday 2 fixtures.

The opening match of Day 2 to be played this morning at the Samson Siasia Stadium will see hosts Bayelsa Queens trading tackles with Nasarawa Amazons.

Edo Queens will seek to maintain their winning streak against arch rivals Rivers Angels in the second match of the day while debutants Heartland Queens test their might against Confluence Queens in the last match of the day.

Yesterday was a rest day at the competition which started on Saturday, May 18 and will end on Sunday, May 26, in Yenagoa.

Edo Queens currently occupy the top spot on the table following their 5-1 hammering of hapless Confluence Queens on Saturday.

