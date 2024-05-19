Bandits spotted flying drone at unknown location

A group of bandits has demonstrated skills and expertise on drone operation. In a video posted by ZagazOla Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, at least five…

A group of bandits has demonstrated skills and expertise on drone operation.

In a video posted by ZagazOla Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, at least five bandits were seen sitting on the floor.

One of bandits was seen operating a drone while the others watched it navigate through the air.

Laughing and excited as the operator maneuvered the device, one of the bandits could be heard saying, “There is something that holds it (the drone) there in the air.”

Later they spoke in chorus, albeit in a manner that appeared to reveal their utter conviction and satisfaction with the display.

The video, however, elicited reactions from X Users, who expressed a wide range of opinions, with many raising concern about the level of insecurity in the country.

An X Use, @angel_abaji, said: “This is very bad to the fight against bandits.”

@realadnantweet: “There’s is conspiracy theories behind kidnapping & banditry in Northern Nigeria.

Rumour is going round that those criminal elements are being sponsored by the powerful men in order to divert the public attention from the illegal mining of rich mineral deposits in those regions.”

@mr_stitch01: “This is because they are sponsored by high profile rich elites.”

@igwedip: “How are they even getting these drones??”

@Godmvde: “Bokoharam members have long been using drones to track the movement of Nigerian soldiers, this isnt news. The Nigerian terrorism industry will keep on growing as long as it keeps getting its needed financial, logistical and military support from the government.”

@Aminpac: “How sure are we these ones are Bandits?”

@oil_shaeikh: “How did you just profile them as bandits?

Please explain.

Or has any nomad in the bush turned into bandit?”

@carliid: “Now the government may try to ban or seriously regulate use of drones instead of coming up with more sophisticated means of tracking them. We really need to wake up.”

@legenduryjrini: “The Army should be the ones using drones just like the war in Ukrainian, But in my country is the other way round, Is it a crime to be a Nigerian, There was peace in the country just like Ghana, They should share the country for God sake.”

@Gracepikin001: “This is because they are being coached and integrated by other external extremes, they are having constant contacts with other groups that have used and experimented with drone surveillance. This is a big problem for the military as they will be spotted before hand.”