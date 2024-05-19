✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

Bandits spotted flying drone at unknown location

A group of bandits has demonstrated skills and expertise on drone operation. In a video posted by ZagazOla Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, at least five…

bandit
bandit
    By Rilwan Muhammad

A group of bandits has demonstrated skills and expertise on drone operation.

In a video posted by ZagazOla Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, at least five bandits were seen sitting on the floor.

One of bandits was seen operating a drone while the others watched it navigate through the air.

Laughing and excited as the operator maneuvered the device, one of the bandits could be heard saying, “There is something that holds it (the drone) there in the air.”

Later they spoke in chorus, albeit in a manner that appeared to reveal their utter conviction and satisfaction with the display.

The video, however, elicited reactions from X Users, who expressed a wide range of opinions, with many raising concern about the level of insecurity in the country.

An X Use, @angel_abaji, said: “This is very bad to the fight against bandits.”

@realadnantweet: “There’s is conspiracy theories behind kidnapping & banditry in Northern Nigeria.
Rumour is going round that those criminal elements are being sponsored by the powerful men in order to divert the public attention from the illegal mining of rich mineral deposits in those regions.”

@mr_stitch01: “This is because they are sponsored by high profile rich elites.”

@igwedip: “How are they even getting these drones??”

@Godmvde: “Bokoharam members have long been using drones to track the movement of Nigerian soldiers, this isnt news. The Nigerian terrorism industry will keep on growing as long as it keeps getting its needed financial, logistical and military support from the government.”

@Aminpac: “How sure are we these ones are Bandits?”

@oil_shaeikh: “How did you just profile them as bandits?
Please explain.
Or has any nomad in the bush turned into bandit?”

@carliid: “Now the government may try to ban or seriously regulate use of drones instead of coming up with more sophisticated means of tracking them. We really need to wake up.”

@legenduryjrini: “The Army should be the ones using drones just like the war in Ukrainian, But in my country is the other way round, Is it a crime to be a Nigerian, There was peace in the country just like Ghana, They should share the country for God sake.”

@Gracepikin001: “This is because they are being coached and integrated by other external extremes, they are having constant contacts with other groups that have used and experimented with drone surveillance. This is a big problem for the military as they will be spotted before hand.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories