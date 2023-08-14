2 feared dead, 1 injured in A’Ibom road crash

No fewer than two persons were feared dead and one sustained injuries as a fatal crash occurred on Sunday along Eket-Oron road around 12:00noon, involving a Mitsubishi Bus.
The Sector Commander, FRSC, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday. NAN
