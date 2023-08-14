✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    2 feared dead, 1 injured in A’Ibom road crash

    No fewer than two persons were feared dead and one sustained injuries as a fatal crash occurred on Sunday along Eket-Oron road around 12:00noon, involving…

    Federal Road Safety Commission

    No fewer than two persons were feared dead and one sustained injuries as a fatal crash occurred on Sunday along Eket-Oron road around 12:00noon, involving a Mitsubishi Bus.

    The Sector Commander, FRSC, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday. NAN

     

