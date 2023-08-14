‘NDLEA official’ arrested in Lagos with 4kg of illicit drugs

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspected drug trafficker who claimed to be an official of the National Drug…

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspected drug trafficker who claimed to be an official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

As at the time of his arrest, the suspect was allegedly in possession of 4 kg of illicit substance known as Marsh-Mallow.

The suspect, Kelechi Chukwumeeije, was arrested at Cement Bus stop by detectives led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Sunday.

A police source said the suspect, during preliminary investigation identified himself as Kelechi Chukwumeeije and that he is attached NDLEA office at first gate at Tin-Can Island.

The source said the suspect also confessed that the Illicit substance was allegedly given to him by one of his superiors.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest said the command is yet to contact NDLEA to ascertain if the suspect is actually an official of the narcotic agency.

