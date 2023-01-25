Zulum receives 1,300 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon

The Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday received the second batch of additional 855 Nigerian refugees repatriated from neighbouring Cameroon. The refugees were…

The Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday received the second batch of additional 855 Nigerian refugees repatriated from neighbouring Cameroon.

The refugees were handed over to him by Cameroonian officials led by the Governor of the Far North Region of Cameroun, Minjinyawa Bakari, at a brief farewell ceremony in Maroua.

Bakari while presenting farewell packages consisting of food and non-food items announced the closure of this phase of repatriation totalling 1,300 refugees. Zulum, on behalf of Nigeria, thanked the Cameroonian president, other officials and host communities for taking good care of the Nigerian refugees in the last nearly nine years.

The governor appreciated the donation made by President Paul Biya.

NNPC commissions gas facility in Lagos

Again, APC postpones presidential campaign in Taraba

The 855 Nigerian Refugees residing in Minawao camp were received at a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon, close to Banki in Bama Local Government by the Chairman of the Transitional Committee, Grema Terab.

Each of the refugees received federal government return packages of N40,000 and a 50kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of beans, 5 litres of cooking oil, a carton of seasoning, wrapper and N60,000 per household from the state government.

United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) Cameroun Office led by Madam Kimberly visited Banki camp where she commended the resettlement efforts led by the Zulum administration.