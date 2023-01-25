NNPC commissions gas facility in Lagos

The Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), Mr Justin Ezeala, has commissioned an operation facility at its gas distribution office in Ikeja, Lagos. The…

The Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), Mr Justin Ezeala, has commissioned an operation facility at its gas distribution office in Ikeja, Lagos.

The facility was built on 460sqm out of the available 700sqm land of the distribution centre of the corporation on Monday.

Ezeala lauded the company for delivering. “Tilt Energy has exhibited giant efforts in construction and other areas of engagement. We have worked together for years and they remain one of our biggest partners.”

Speaking on the project’s execution, the Managing Director of Tilt Energy Company Limited, Mr Deji Awodiji, said the project was designed and constructed within a one-year time frame.

“We started in December 2021 and completed it in December 2022, while holding the commissioning today,” he said.

The NIPCO Gas team led by its MD, Mr Najendra Verma, and other key stakeholders, witnessed the commissioning of the gas facility.