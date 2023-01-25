Again, APC postpones presidential campaign in Taraba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally in Taraba State for the second time. The rally, which was billed to hold…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally in Taraba State for the second time.

The rally, which was billed to hold in the state today in Jalingo, the state capital, was postponed yesterday indefinitely.

The state publicity secretary of the APC, Mr Aaron Artimas, told newsmen in Jalingo that a new date for the event would be announced soon.

He said, “The rally was shifted to facilitate a more comprehensive and participatory rally for all Tarabans,” he said.

But sources within the party in Jalingo, told our correspondent that the postponement was a result of a suit pending in the Supreme Court over the party’s governorship primary in the state.