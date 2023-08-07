Zulum approves 52 medical staff for employment

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has approved the immediate recruitment of 52 medical staff amongst them — two doctors, eight nurses and midwives…

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has approved the immediate recruitment of 52 medical staff amongst them — two doctors, eight nurses and midwives with 42 other supporting staff.

Zulum’s approval was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director, Borno State Hospital Management Board, Professor Abubakar Ali Kullima, during a visit to the General Hospital in Gwoza town at the weekend.

The Governor’s approval is in fulfilment of a promise he made that he was going to address the shortage of medical personnel to ensure that the growing healthcare needs of Gwoza’s population can be adequately met.

Zulum, it would be recalled, had paid a midnight visit to the hospital last month, during which the hospital was in darkness amid deteriorating conditions. He also directed the rehabilitation of the hospital with work now going on.

Although he was unhappy with the hospital’s condition, the Governor commended the staff who were providing medical services despite poor working conditions.

The CMD said he was in Gwoza on Zulum’s directive, to assess all health facilities across the state to address problems facing health centres.

The Chief Medical Director also visited General Hospitals in Bama, Uba, Lassa, Askira, Chibok, Konduga, and Damboa.

“Following my appointment as the Chief Medical Director of Hospitals Management Board (HMB), by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, FNSE, mni. I was mandated to ensure that all hospitals under the HMB are effectively functioning,” the CMD stated.

Kullima added, “In that respect, I promptly mobilized the management team to commence physical assessment visits to all hospitals under the HMB.”

