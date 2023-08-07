Kano first female Chief Justice takes oath of office

Justice Dije Abdu Aboki has taken the oath of office to become the first ever female to be appointed a substantive Chief Judge of Kano…

Justice Dije Abdu Aboki has taken the oath of office to become the first ever female to be appointed a substantive Chief Judge of Kano State.

Daily Trust reports that Justice Aboki was appointed as acting CJ on March 9 by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the retirement of erstwhile Justice Nura Sair.

The Kano House of Assembly confirmed the appointment of Justice Aboki as the chief judge of the state on July 6 following a letter sent to the house by the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Following this, Justice Aboki was sworn in on Monday as the first female substantive chief judge of the state at a ceremony at the Africa House of Kano State Government House.

She promised among other things to enhance justice delivery and ensure justice becomes accessible to all irrespective of their social and other classes.

Also speaking, Governor Yusuf appealed to Justice Aboki to see the executive and legislature as partners and not competitors with the judiciary.

He also appealed to her to lead a judiciary that will support the government’s efforts in restoring the Kano Urban Development Masterplan, which he alleged had been basteredised by previous administration.

He said it was unfathomable that judges would be granting restraining order against the government in its effort to recover property and restore them to their original status including courts building earlier demolished and awarded for construction of business plazas.

Also speaking, the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), eulogized the first female CJ, describing her as a no nonsense woman, who had made a name for herself in the legal and judicial profession where she was well known for her discipline, commitment and passion for justice.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...