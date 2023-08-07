Rowdy session as Senate Defers Keyamo’s screening

The ongoing screening of the last ministerial nominee at the Senate has turned rowdy....

The ongoing screening of the last ministerial nominee at the Senate has turned rowdy.

The nominee who is the former Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, was taking his questions when the session became rowdy.

A Senator had raised a point of order over Keyamo’s nomination, recalling how he shunned an invitation from the House of Representatives when he was the Minister.

Following the point of order, the Senate chamber became rowdy for more than 10 minutes while the nominee stood

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had to stand up to restore normalcy into the chamber.

He quickly called the Senators to order, saying based on the rule of the Senate, whenever the Senate President stands up, any Senator or Committee would have to remain silent.

When the matter was degenerating, Akpabio beckoned on the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele to “lead the House.”

Senator Bamidele however moved two motions, first for the Senate to extend the time for the Senate sitting beyond 2 pm and the second session to dissolve into an executive or closed door session.

The motions were scaled through while the screening of Keyamo was deferred.

Akpabio said the Senate now resolved to go into a closed door session “to iron out an issue of national concerns.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...