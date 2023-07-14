Yul Edochie praises second wife amidst divorce rumour with first spouse

Nollywood movie star, Yul Edochie has showered praises on his second wife, Judy Austin. While hailing his second wife and colleague in the Nigerian movie…

The actor made this known via his verified Instagram account while sharing a mushy picture of himself and his second wife. Taking to the caption section of the post, the thespian wrote, “Peace. THANK YOU, LORD. @judyaustin1. Ijele Odogwu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie)

Edochie’s post comes a few days after speculations made the rounds that his first wife of over a decade, with children, has filed for divorce due to the fact that the movie star married another wife.

It was learnt that May, the first wife of actor, Yul Edochie, has allegedly begun divorce proceedings against her estranged spouse.

More alleged was that May and her counsel reportedly visited a court on July 10, to submit a petition for the dissolution of her 18-year-old marriage to the actor. According to sources, Yul has refused to be served the originating summons.

The couple has been at loggerheads over his decision to take actress, Judy Austin, as a second wife. In April 2022, Yul announced he had welcomed a son with Judy and had married her.

