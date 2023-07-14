Don Jazzy: Why Davido, Wizkid didn’t join me at Mo’hits

Veteran Nigerian producer and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has revealed why he didn’t sign popular afrobeat singers, Davido and Wizkid, to…

Don Jazzy, who is the CEO of Mavin Records, said he had the opportunity of signing Davido but didn’t because he figured out that he would succeed without a record label’s support.

According to him, he couldn’t sign Wizkid to the label because EME boss, Banky W got to the Starboy before him.

Speaking while featuring as a guest on the Leaderboard podcast hosted by Fisayo Fosudo, the legendary beatmaker also regretted not signing Simi and Teni.

He said he almost signed rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy but the deal broke down.

“I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did.”

“I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that he would be fine. Wizkid, obviously, I couldn’t because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal,” he said.

