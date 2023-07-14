‘Cultists’ attack Singer Bella Shmurda at LASU concert

Nigerian music star, Bella Shmurda has been recently assaulted at the Lagos State University’s premises by suspected cult members while appearing as a guest artiste…

Nigerian music star, Bella Shmurda has been recently assaulted at the Lagos State University’s premises by suspected cult members while appearing as a guest artiste at famed Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee’s homecoming concert.

Born Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, the dancer is an alumnus of the institution.

According to reports, the hoodlums stormed the venue of the event midway into the concert.

Pictures and videos from the event shared on social media showed that many sustained injuries from the attack.

Popular singer and LASU alumnus, Bella Shmurda was said to be one of the victims.

The host, Poco Lee was seen lamenting about the incident in another video.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “What’s going on? How they [guest artists] wan take come back next time?

“It’s not making sense. The whole artists I promised you, they are all here. But these guys [the hoodlums] don’t listen.”(sic)

Other artiste present at the event fled when the situation became heated.

