WTD: Govs pledge commitment to teachers’ welfare

Governors have reiterated their commitment to the welfare of teachers on this year’s World Teachers’ Day. This is coming as the National President of Colleges…

This is coming as the National President of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dr. Smart Olugbeko, on Thursday, attributed the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria to what he called ‘wilful neglect’ of teachers’ education by the government at an event organised by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, branch of COEASU to celebrate the world teachers’ in Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “Transformation in Education begins with teachers”, Olugbeko lamented the acute shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools, declaring that Nigeria may not have quality teachers again if the government continues to neglect and underfund colleges of education.

According to him, Nigeria is paying for its years of neglecting teachers’ education, adding that the country will continue to produce bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and prostitutes if the government does not adequately fund education.

In her remarks, the Chairman of FCE branch of COEASU, Dr. Kemi Oni called on the Federal government to make teaching attractive by giving incentives to students studying education courses.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while felicitating with teachers in the state, restated his commitment to the welfare of teachers, and all workers alike.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who also joined world leaders to celebrate WTD 2023 tagged “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”, expressed the willingness of his administration to continue to support and build on the capacity of teachers while improving their welfare to attract the younger generation to the noble profession of teaching in the state.

Yesterday, the Ondo State government approved 65 years as the retirement age for teachers in all public schools of the state.

Ekiti State government also rewarded teachers with N33 million cash award for their dedication to duty in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State approved the engagement of 3000 teachers with immediate effect.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, while reacting to the request of the state chapter of the National Union of Teacher (NUT) that he should recruit more teachers to primary and secondary schools due to acute shortage, said the government had trained 4,500 persons being paid N40,000 monthly to make up for the shortfall of teachers in the primary schools.

Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo assured of rebuilding public school infrastructure and providing access to qualitative education for children of the poor.

In Oyo State, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Adeniyi Olusanjo at an event organised to mark the 2023 World Teachers’ Day at NUT Model College, Ibadan, reiterated the state government’s focus on reforms in the education sector, including recruitment of more teachers into the primary sector of the state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, who was represented at an event organised in Asaba by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by Mrs Rose Ezewu, the state Commissioner for Secondary Education, noted that the state government was committed to the welfare of teachers in the state.

