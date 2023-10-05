JUST IN: Corpse of missing Plateau Fulani leader found

The corpse of missing Ardo, the Fulani leader of Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris, has been found. The…

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Nuru Abdullahi, who confirmed the discovery of the corpse, said the victim would be buried in Bauchi State.

The MACBAN chairman explained that the corpse was discovered in Dawaki, a community in Kanke, another LGA of the state.

The spokesperson of the state Operation Safe Haven, a security taskforce maintaining peace in the area, Captain Oya James, confirmed the development.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had on September 27, directed personnel of OPSH to recover the corpse within 24 hours.

Ardo was declared missing on September 24, when he was said to be returning from a visit to the district head of the area, Aminu Darwam.

