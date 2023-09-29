WiP project trains 3,135 youths

The Work in Progress (WiP) project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands as part of the LEAD (Local Employment in Africa…

The Work in Progress (WiP) project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands as part of the LEAD (Local Employment in Africa for Development) program has supported 120 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and 138 start-ups in Nigeria.

The project implemented by Oxfam is aimed at improving the economic prospects of young people in Nigeria, Egypt and Somalia by building their skills to find a job and stimulating entrepreneurship.

Since 2016 when the project started in three states of Lagos, Nasarawa and Edo, no fewer than 3135 young women and men have been trained while 60 per cent of them linked with employment opportunities.

Oxfam Country Director, Ahmed Tijani who disclosed this at the learning dissemination and close-out event in Lagos, said the project had succeeded in building a promising future for the beneficiaries and contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable growth and development.

According to the Oxfam boss, the project has also equipped the beneficiaries with essential skills, knowledge, networks, and resources, adding, “We have witnessed firsthand the positive transformation in their lives.”

Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Michel Deelen said the Netherlands took interest in the project from the beginning to create business opportunities for young men and women, saying a lot of them “Are looking for fulfillment and they are looking for something meaningful to do.”

The WiP Global Programme Manager, Haroon Khan said investment in youth including men and women is a necessity, which Nigeria must focus on.

