City News

Fake inspector remanded for defrauding 3 job seekers in Kano

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kwana Hudu has remanded a 34-year-old man, Mu’azzam Muhammad, for disguising as an inspector of police to defraud people.

Muhammad, a resident of the Gwangwazo area in Kano Municipal LGA, was charged with a two-count charge of disguising as a police officer and breach of trust.

Man arraigned for defiling lover’s 4-year-old daughter

Bandits gun down villager, abduct one in Kaduna

The police prosecutor told the court that the defendant, posing as a police inspector, collected money totaling N104, 000 from Maryam Muhammad, Halima Usman and Zaharaddini Ado and promised to secure jobs for them in the police through the FCT command.

When the charges were read against him, he pleaded not guilty.

The khadi ordered his remand in a correctional centre and adjourned the case to October 26

 

