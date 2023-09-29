Abuja Enterprise sanitises MSME operators on intellectual property

The Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has organised a one-day sensitisation programme to educate operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on intellectual property and…

The Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has organised a one-day sensitisation programme to educate operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on intellectual property and benefits of the FCT MSME One-Stop Shop programme.

City & Crime reports that the programme was set up in 2018 as the FG’s initiative of easing ways of doing business.

The administration had directed the AEA to spearhead its implementation, which is aimed at bridging the gap between the MSME operators, the regulatory agencies and the financial institution.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the FCT MSME One-Stop Shop, Davis Aruleba, said since its inception, over 6000 operators had benefited from the programme.

He said the sensitisation was aimed at educating the participants on the opportunities awaiting them with the programme, as well exposing them to their rights regarding their intellectual property, trademark, copyright, among others.

Our correspondent reports that there was a paper presentation on “Harnessing Intellectual Property Rights on Tools for Business Optimistion”.

The event had the theme: “The Power of Intellectual Property Right, Trademark, Copyright, Patents and Designs as Tools for Business Optimsation”.

