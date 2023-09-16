Winner to take home $3,000 at 6th Playwrights competition

The Beeta Playwright competition seeks creative playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40 to submit their exceptional stories for a chance to win the…

The Beeta Playwright competition seeks creative playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40 to submit their exceptional stories for a chance to win the big prize of $3,000 USD.

The 2023 season of the Beeta Playwright competition, themed “No Limits,” closes entries on September 30, 2023, and urges competitors to explore the depths of their creativity and submit pieces.

The winning playwright will also receive a publishing deal with one of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s publishing partners, Paperworth Books, led by Ibiso Graham-Douglas, as well as the opportunity to participate in a capacity-building class and a potential tour of specially selected plays with Utopia Theatre in the United Kingdom, led by Mojisola Elufowoju. The winning play will be staged in a live performance.

Addressing last year’s Beeta Playwright competition awards, founder Bikiya Graham-Douglas expressed gratitude for discovering Nigerian talent. She noted that the competition was inspired by a lack of playwright documentation in her generation, which hampered her work as an actress and producer. Graham-Douglas praised emerging playwrights for their contributions to Nigeria’s history.

