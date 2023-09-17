Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 in another attack

Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma village within Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two villagers and abducting three others. Daily…

Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma village within Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two villagers and abducting three others.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that they opened fire on the community on Friday morning, resulting in the loss of two lives, while three other villagers were abducted during the brutal attack.

Local reports indicated that chaos ensued as the villagers desperately sought for safety when the bandits descended upon the area.

A resident of the area, Yuhana Maigari, who confirmed the incident yesterday said, “A female and a male were killed, while three additional villagers were kidnapped.”

Also, the overseer of Kufana District, Yuhana Maigari, identified those killed as Bala Laya and Gimbiya Coaster.

He said those kidnapped are Set Alkali, Saviour Christopher and Sico Nicholas.

The Kaduna Police Command is yet to react to the latest incident.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...