Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali sign treaty to counter ECOWAS

In a new twist to counter the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), three West African Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger,…

In a new twist to counter the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), three West African Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, all under military juntas, have on Saturday signed a security pact promising to come to the aid of each other in case of any rebellion or external aggression.

The three countries are struggling to contain insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State and have also seen their relations with neighbours and international partners strained because of the coups.

The latest coup in Niger drove a further wedge between the three countries of the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has threatened to use force to restore constitutional rule in the country.

Mali and Burkina Faso have vowed to come to Niger’s aid if it is attacked.

TCN fire incident: Kebbi gov seeks probe over alleged sabotage

FG to implement salary review for railway workers

“Any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one or more contracted parties will be considered an aggression against the other parties,” according to the charter of the pact, known as the Alliance of Sahel States.

It said the other states will assist individually or collectively, including with the use of armed force.

“I have today signed with the Heads of State of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako-Gourma charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States, with the aim of establishing a collective defence and mutual assistance framework,” Mali junta leader Assimi Goita said on his X social media account.

All three states were members of the France-supported G5 Sahel alliance joint force with Chad and Mauritania, launched in 2017 to tackle extremists in the region.

Mali has since left the dormant organisation after a military coup, while deposed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum said in May last year that the force is now “dead” following Mali’s departure.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the relationship between France and the three countries has turned sour since the coups.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...