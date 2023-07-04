Wike’s Candidate Emerges Reps’ Minority Leader

Hon. Kingsley Chinda, preferred candidate of ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, has emerged minority leader of the House of Representatives. Chinda, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker…

Chinda, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State is representing Obio/Akpor Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Daily Trust had reported how Wike, who fell out with the PDP leadership after losing the presidential ticket last year, has been lobbying for Chinda, his loyalist.

On Tuesday, Hon Tajudeem Abbas, the speaker, announced leaders of the minority and majority caucuses of the Green Chamber in the 10th Assembly.

Julius Ihonvbere, lawmaker representing Owan east/Owan west Federal Constituency of Edo was announced as the majority leader.

Wike, Tambuwal lose out as Akpabio names Minority Leaders

Dataphyte, Daily Trust partner to enhance data journalism with AI

Wile legislator representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, was named the deputy majority leader.

The speaker also named Bello Usman Kumo, representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the chief whip; and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun, as the deputy chief whip.

Abbas delved into the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and named Ali Madaki representing Dala federal constituency as the deputy minority leader.

Ali Isa of PDP was named minority whip; while George Ebizimawo of Labour Party was announced as deputy minority whip.

The Speaker disclosed that all the members of the APC in the house endorsed the selection of the principal officers from the ruling party.

He prayed for wisdom for all the principal officers as they take the reins of leadership in the green chamber.

