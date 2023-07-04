BREAKING: Wike, Tambuwal lose out as Akpabio names Minority Leaders

Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike and former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, allies turned foes, have lost out in the supremacy battle for the leadership of the minority caucus…

Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike and former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, allies turned foes, have lost out in the supremacy battle for the leadership of the minority caucus of the senate.

While Wike, who held a series of meetings with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, pushing for a particular senator, Tambuwal made known his interest in the minority leadership position.

But on Tuesday, Akpabio announced the new leaders of the minority caucus.

Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau)

Minority leader

Senator Oyewumi Olalere (PDP, Osun)

Deputy Minority leader

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia)

Minority Whip

Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano)

Deputy Minority Whip

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...