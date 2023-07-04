Dataphyte, Daily Trust partner to enhance data journalism with AI

A social impact organisation, Dataphyte, has entered into a strategic partnership with Daily Trust to transform data journalism through the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).…

A social impact organisation, Dataphyte, has entered into a strategic partnership with Daily Trust to transform data journalism through the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Programme Director of Dataphyte, Adenike Aloba, in a statement yesterday said the organisation was committed to deploying data tools and technology for socio-economic development.

She said her organisation has developed Nubia.AI, an open-source AI tool specifically for journalists to help them create compelling data stories by analysing large datasets, extracting key insights, and presenting them in easy-to-read formats.

She said in the current digital era, journalists face the challenge of accessing and working with data quickly enough to produce insightful journalism.

Aloba said to address the challenges, Dataphyte launched the AI-powered data journalism news distribution platform that transforms socio-economic and geospatial data into data-driven reports and insights.

Daily Trust’s head of investigation, Lami Sadiq, said her organisation was happy to partner with Dataphyte in bringing more innovation that will transform the presentation of data-driven stories.

She said, “We are excited to work with our long-term partner, Dataphyte, on this innovation that will no doubt change the way data stories are produced and interpreted.”

