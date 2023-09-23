Why FCTA revoked Obi, BUA, late Nda-Isaiah Abuja lands, 164 others

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the revocation of 167 plots of land in some highbrow districts of Abuja. The Administration, through a publication…

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the revocation of 167 plots of land in some highbrow districts of Abuja.

The Administration, through a publication in some national dailies, published the names and the plot numbers of the affected allottees.

Some of the plots revoked in Maitama District A05 were owned by Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba.

In the Jabi district, some of the plots revoked had allottees such as Sam Nda-Isaiah, Donubari Josephine Kogbara, while Katampe district had Peter Gregory Obi, BUA International, among others.

Also affected in other areas are titles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, among others.

Speaking exclusively during a chat with our reporter, the Director, FCTA Information & Communication, Hazat Sule, said the titles were revoked primarily because they were left undeveloped, some for decades.

He said under the RofO conditions, the allottees in the service areas are requested to develop the plots within two years.

Sule said the affected allottees had failed in that regard and the Administration would not continue to entertain flagrant abuse of the nation’s capital master plan.

Our correspondent reports that the latest revocation has nothing to do with ground rent but undeveloped plots in the districts with necessary infrastructure.

