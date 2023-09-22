Gunmen kidnap doctor

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a medical doctor, Austin Uwumagbe, the Director of Victory Hospital-Annex at Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi…

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a medical doctor, Austin Uwumagbe, the Director of Victory Hospital-Annex at Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that Dr Uwumagbe was last seen on Tuesday after he closed from work and headed home.

A source from the hospital said that his abductors have reached out to his family, demanding a huge sum of money before he can regain his freedom.

Kogi State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) confirmed the abduction of Dr Uwumagbe in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday.

A joint statement signed by the state NMA Chairman, Dr Baoku Olusola, and Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Bola Jonah, said their colleague was kidnapped shortly after leaving his hospital on Tuesday.

“He was said to have been abducted with his car, an ash coloured 406 Peugeot with Registration number DAV 561 AA, at about 8:30pm on Tuesday,” the NMA said in the statement.

While the NMA condemned the act and demanded for the immediate release of their kidnapped member, the body called on the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, take action for their member to regain his freedom.

The Kogi State police command’s spokesman, William Aya, did not respond to a text message and call to that effect.

