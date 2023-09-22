✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Borno

UNDP urges Tinubu to transmit LG autonomy bill to NASS

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in collaboration with Social Development Integrated Centre have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transmit the Local Government…

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in collaboration with Social Development Integrated Centre have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transmit the Local Government Autonomy Bill to the National Assembly for speedy passage to allow them to function as third tier of government.

The Senior Programmes Officer and Project Manager of Social Action, Dr Prince Ekpere, made the call during a one-day citizen and government consultative dialogue on inclusive budgeting for effective service delivery in Maiduguri.

He said the autonomy of the local government will guarantee development in rural communities, reduce rural urban migration and create more jobs and businesses.

According to him, between 2001 and 2018, N14.7 trillion was disbursed to the 774 local governments in Nigeria, but much of these funds were mismanaged by state governments, while communities wallow in total lack of infrastructure and human capital development.

 

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: