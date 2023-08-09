We’ve destroyed 100 illegal refineries in two years – NSCDC CG

Audi also disclosed that: "We have arrested over 200 suspects involved in vandalism in the last two years."

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has disclosed that operatives of the Corps have destroyed over 100 illegal refineries across the country in the last two years.

He disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Commandant General’s Conference in the year 2023.

Audi also disclosed that: “We have arrested over 200 suspects involved in vandalism in the last two years.”

While lamenting that criminals were targeting public infrastructures and national wealth, he enjoined the Commandants to double their efforts in tackling all these challenges.

“Recall that Mr. President had earlier stated in very clear terms that his administration will no longer tolerate crude oil theft and has given a marching order to security agencies to end the menace of oil theft.

“As the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, we are obligated to key into this policy direction by further strengthening our anti-vandalization drive.

“I am, therefore, issuing a fresh order to all State Commandants to rejig and reenergize your anti-vandal and intelligence units to effectively execute this Presidential Order,” the Commandant General said.

He charged the senior officers to begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the country, adding that the Corps had prioritized training and retraining, as well as procurement of modern operational and communication equipment in order to further enhance the capacity of the personnel.

“We will continue to dedicate and focus more attention on training in the area of surveillance and intelligence gathering which is key in our quest towards finding lasting solutions to the prevailing security situation,” Audi said.

He warned that it had now become compulsory for all personnel to attend staff development courses, stressing that promotion of personnel would henceforth be based on development courses attended.

