PHOTOS: Sanusi meets Niger coup leaders

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, has met with the coup leaders in Niger.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met the military leaders after the junta aborted a meeting with representatives of African Union (AU), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and a top US diplomat.

A delegation raised by ECOWAS could not broker peace with the military rulers as they declined a meeting.

But on Wednesday, footages of Sanusi, whose Tijjaniya sect has a large following in Niger, went into circulation.

Sanusi is the Khalifa of the sect in Nigeria.

Below are some of the photos from the meeting

