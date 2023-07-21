We arrested over 200 scavengers in FCT within 2 months – Police

Over 200 scavengers have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last two months, Commissioner of Police in charge o....

Over 200 scavengers have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last two months, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Haruna Garba, has disclosed.

Speaking when he played host to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Adebowale Williams, Garba said those arrested were destroying the critical assets in the FCT.

He said, “In the last two months, the Command has clamped down on activities of the scavengers otherwise known as ‘Babanbolas’ whose habit is to destroy the critical infrastructures in the FCT.

“Their activities have become a source of concern and threat to the residents of the FCT. They have been involved in theft and destruction of critical infrastructures in the FCT. In the last two months, 212 scavengers have been arrested and arraigned in Court.”

Earlier, Williams said the current security challenges in the country were a bit difficult to end because non-state actors like bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals were involved in “guerrilla warfare”.

He, however, said no matter how hard they try to perpetuate criminalities in the nooks and cranny of the country and continue the non-conventional warfare against the nation, they will be smoked out and smashed in no distant time.

