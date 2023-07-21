Kano CP climbs Dala hill, vow to deal with criminals

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, Thursday climbed the historic Dala hill, known as Dutsen Dala, to declare war against criminals and illicit drugs dealers disrupting peace in the area.

The historic hill is one of the ancient places in the state and has served as a business hub and for other activities.

Recently, the criminals turned the place into their den, forcing people to abandon it.

Addressing journalists on top of the hill, CP Gumel said the successes recorded was as a result of the engagements that led to the identification of some repentant thugs who subsequently accepted the peace deal.

“We are now here at the historical pyramid widely referred as to as the ancient Dala Hills (Dutsen Dala), which symbolises economic hub of the city but unfortunately, it was hijacked by thugs, who turned the place to their hideout and a place of rendezvous, especially for illicit dealings in drugs.

“Our being here on top of the hills today is to change the narrative. You’re all eye witnesses today as you can see that the place is free and safe for what it used to be during the initial peace regime. All these achievements to say the least is as a result of commitment of our officers and in the overall the problem solving and community policing dimensions employed by the state police command,” he said.

The CP added that in the past few days, they declared that some thugs should report to the command in Kano within a short period of time, and that so far eight out of 16 have answered their call and the rest are still expected to do the same.

He said, “So far, a total of eight out of the 16 of those invited have already reported. By this uncommon gesture, their names are currently in the police repentant register. This implies that henceforth they are not to be arrested by police of this command or stigmatised by members of the community as they have all agreed to keep assisting the police in fishing out those who are yet to take this kind of bold decision.

“It’s interesting to know that so far, a total of 24 foot soldiers belonging to different groups have equally surrendered themselves including their weapons. They also undertook to stop engaging in substance/drug abuse and are now ready to work with the police in order to promote peace, security, safety and development of the State.”

