18 injured in Nasarawa auto crash

No fewer than 18 persons, mostly lawyers, sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road accident along Keffi/Abuja highway in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the victims, who are members of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Niger State chapter, were heading to Lafia, Nasarawa State capital to attend the 14 MULAN annual general meeting when the incident happened.

The accident occurred at about 2:40pm at Magaji Dan-Yamusa, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) on Thursday afternoon.

All the occupants of the bus sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

One of the victims, Mohammed Alfa Mohammed, told Daily Trust that their bus somersaulted three times after it was hit BY a Peugeot car at high speed.

He said no life was lost in the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Keffi branch office, could not be reached for comment as calls put through the office phone lines went unanswered.

