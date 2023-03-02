Vigilantes nab 4 over cable theft

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service have arrested four men over alleged involvement in vehicle vandalisation and cable theft. The chairman of the Service,…

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service have arrested four men over alleged involvement in vehicle vandalisation and cable theft.

The chairman of the Service, Doubiye Alagba, who confirmed the arrest, gave the names of the suspects as Godspower Chidiben from Abia State, Chukwuemeka Steven from Anambra State, Ebitubina Tonye from Ekeremor and their gang leader, Jack Rotanna from Anambra State.

He said the suspects were arrested midnight on Tuesday along Edepie mechanic village in Yenagoa after being caught with electric wires from a burgled car.

He added that the suspects have since been handed over to Ekeki Division of the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation.